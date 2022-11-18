Sky Cams
Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a middle schooler was sent to the hospital Thursday night in Evans County after a high school basketball game.

The Evans County Charter School System said a fight broke out in the parking lot. They say two teens, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted two Claxton High and Middle school students.

One of the teens used a knife to severely cut the younger student. She was transported to the hospital and later released to her parents.

The district says there were metal detectors and a bag check at the game, and there will be increased police presence at future games.

No one has been charged in the case. The Claxton Police Department is investigating.

