Campaigns stop in Savannah ahead of Senate runoff election

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidates for the Senate runoff election were back on the campaign tour with both parties holding events in our area today.

Herschel Walker spoke to voters in Savannah.

He’s calling for a change in spending for Georgia in Washington.

“Y’all see what he’s been doing to us since he got to Washington? He forgot about Georgia. He forgot about the people of Georgia. He went there an told me he was going to protect us, did he not? He went there an raised our taxes, did he not? And spent our money but he’s not spending his own money. He’s making more money while he’s in office,” said Walker.

Meanwhile, a group of voters gathered to support Senator Raphael Warnock.

District 2 Senator Elect Derek Mallow spoke the event.

He says the incumbent has proven he’s the right fit.

“We’ve been watching him fight for all of us since he got to the United States Senate to lower costs for prescription drugs, to protect jobs, to secure funding for out schools, and the stand up for hard working Georgia families. Meanwhile, it is beyond clear that Herschel Walker is not ready and neither is he fit to represent our state,” said Mallow.

Runoff election day is Tuesday, December 6th.

