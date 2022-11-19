Sky Cams
Candlelight vigil held for Quinton Simon at babysitter’s home

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier tonight, a candlelight vigil was held for Quinton Simon.

He’s the one-year-old that went missing more than a month ago in Chatham County.

Law enforcement have been searching a landfill for weeks where they believe they will find his remains.

About two dozen community members gathered at his babysitter’s house for the event, as they said prayers and told stories about the toddler.

“Just in memory of Quinton, because he deserves it and everything’s gone quiet. So we’re trying to keep his name out there. That’s mainly what it’s for too, so we can learn all the positives things about him that we don’t know,” said organizer Mari Maddox.

The group says they intend to donate all the toys displayed at tonight’s vigil to a local charity in Quinton’s honor, as they hope his body will be found soon.

Simon’s mother, Leilani, was not in attendance.

