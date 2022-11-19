Sky Cams
Chatham County to offer Saturday early voting in runoff

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will now offer early voting on a Saturday for the December runoff election in the U.S. Senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

According to the Chatham County Voter Registration Office, they county will host early in-person voting on Saturday, November 26th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the main office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive.

This comes after a Fulton County judge ruled in favor of allowing Saturday voting in a hearing Friday.

Democratic groups including Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign sued in Fulton County Superior Court earlier this week after state election officials said Saturday voting would not be allowed according to a state law that prevents early voting within two days of a state holiday. In this case, that’s Thanksgiving.

Chatham County will also offer early voting on Sunday, November 27th.

