Recipients honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trailblazers from our areas were recognized tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards.

The event recognizes figures from many different communities for the path they have made for others.

The recipients range from Mary Davis, to Tyrone Brown.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was also recognized tonight.

State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the event. He explains why he feels it’s so important.

“We got to get back to the basics of Doctor King’s preface. It’s not just that he had a dream, he talked about the drum major instinct and how people want to lead and these are leaders in their own right. That took up the... of leading in entertainment, sports, and humanity. Marcus Arbery, he lost his son, and leading leading the charge for justice across the nation, so it’s a very important award.”

Gilliard says more than 130 people won the award this year.

