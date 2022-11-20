Sky Cams
1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Burton Saturday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired incident on Colonial Drive in Burton after 8 p.m. Saturday, but didn’t find any victims at the time.

A man arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, and this was reported to law enforcement.

Investigators are on scene collecting evidence, you’re asked to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

