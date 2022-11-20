Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Food Lion on King George Boulevard Saturday night, according to Chatham County Police.

Officials say they have a suspect in custody. The incident happened after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Chatham County Police officers are on scene collecting evidence. There are no further details available at this time.

