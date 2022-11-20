Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.

Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting
Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Food Lion on King George Boulevard Saturday night, according to Chatham County Police.

Officials say they have a suspect in custody. The incident happened after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Chatham County Police officers are on scene collecting evidence. There are no further details available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after crash with semi on Hwy 80
Candlelight vigil held for Quinton Simon at babysitter’s home
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
‘We’re all going to be struggling to pay it:’ Chatham Co. residents address paying fire fee bills
Pooler Police investigating shooting in The Gates

Latest News

Source: WTOC
1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday
Old Savannah City Mission Thanksgiving meal
Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness
*
Chatham County to offer Saturday early voting in runoff
THE News at 11
Chatham Co. commissioner explains new fire fee bills