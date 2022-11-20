Sky Cams
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade.

The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.

The parade featured everything from fire trucks, marching bands, local dance groups and even Santa Claus himself.

Those who attended the parade say today’s event helped spread some much needed holiday cheer.

“We’re trying to do new family Christmas traditions. We did this parade I think it was three years ago. He loved it. This will be his first time he can run out and get candy, see all the different things. We have a quarantine baby so we’re trying to socialize and do all the fun things,” said Maryann Cashmore, a parade attendee.

The parade is an annual event, and is typically held before Thanksgiving.

