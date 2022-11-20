Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

Sky Cams
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re tracking a few scattered showers in our southern areas right now. We’ll continue looking for more over these to move in through the overnight, but they should last long after sunrise.

Tomorrow, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies with starting temps in the mid to lower-40s. The rest of the day, rain chances will be limited due to how dry we’re going to be, but we will have more cloud cover.

Heading into next week, temperatures will begin gradually increasing each afternoon. We could see a few rain chances by the middle of next week as our next system moves in from the southwest.

Throughout the week, I’ll look for the highest rain chances to be on Tuesday. Then, these will begin to decrease heading into the rest of the week, but we’ll likely still have a few chances each day into the weekend.

For your Thanksgiving day, I’ll look for a 20% chance of rain with a high temp around 67 degrees. Which is average for this time of the year.

