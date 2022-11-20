Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Savannah helped serve Thanksgiving meals to those who may not have one this year.

Saturday was the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving at the Old Savannah City Mission.

Volunteers helped serve turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in downtown Savannah.

They also raffled off grocery gift cards and two bikes. Organizers say it’s about sharing more than just a hot meal.

“They don’t come necessarily just for the food. They come for the fellowship. They like the idea that they can sit down at a table, like they did when they were at home, and people will sit down and talk with them and enjoy the meal with them,” said Larry McDaniel with the Old Savannah City Mission.

Some of the WTOC team was also out volunteering Saturday morning. The Old Savannah City Mission helps serve about 190,000 meals every year.

