Thomas Heyward’s SCISA 1A title streak ends at four, losing to Lee Academy, 28-0

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rebel’s ran into a 2022 buzz saw that is the Lee Academy Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon in the SCISA 1A title game.

The Cavaliers put together a complete performance in every phase of the game, shutting out the Rebels, 28-0, completing their undefeated season (12-0).

Lee County running back Dashon Hadden led the way with three rushing touchdowns. Thomas Heyward star ball carrier Tony O’banner was injured in the Rebels’ first series, and was unable to return.

Thomas Heyward finishes the season at 8-4 and a second place finish in 1A.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

