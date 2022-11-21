400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin.

Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families.

Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with some of the holiday extras that everybody wants.

Team members took turns loading food into cars through Monday morning. CSM sees one of their biggest turnouts each year leading up to Thanksgiving. That’s when they distribute an additional bag with all the Thanksgiving fixings. That bag comes from through the East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s hospital auxiliary.

CSM’s director says that one meal can lift the spirits of the families who wouldn’t experience Thanksgiving otherwise.

“They’re getting a 50 pound bag of food from us that’s going to last several days. But they’ll also have that wonderful celebration of Thanksgiving with those needs met there,” John Long said.

The auxiliary raised money through the Fall to buy supplies for 400 Thanksgiving bags.

He says they’re grateful to the auxiliary and staff of East Georgia Regional for putting those bags together, too.

