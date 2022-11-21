Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chilly start to the week, gradual warm up

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out on a chilly note with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for inland areas and 40s near the coast.

There will be a northeasterly breeze that will make it feel like the low to mid 30s at daybreak, dress warm! Monday will be warmer than Sunday, with temperatures warming to the upper 50s at lunchtime as the northeasterly breeze sticks around. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 5:30AM I 1.6′ 11:58AM I 8.0′ 5:46PM

Our gradual warm up begins on Tuesday, with temperatures close to 50 degrees at daybreak. We’ll see a slight chance of showers for our southern areas building north late. Highs will be in the mid 60s, still a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Mid to upper 60s will be our highs for Wednesday and Thursday, with a better chance of rain on Wednesday. If you have travel plans before Thanksgiving, it is always a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to get on the road! Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s.

A cold front should move in on Friday, brining another chance of rain with it. Cooler air filters in behind it with highs back in the mid 60s for the weekend with lows in the low to mid 40s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Candlelight vigil held for Quinton Simon at babysitter’s home
Source: WTOC
1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Weather fall
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Slight chance of showers Sunday
Afternoon Break - VOD - clipped version
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-18-2022