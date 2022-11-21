Chilly start to the week, gradual warm up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out on a chilly note with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for inland areas and 40s near the coast.

Temperatures are colder than yesterday morning, with some inland areas getting close to freezing this morning! pic.twitter.com/RPcZxRqtxP — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 21, 2022

There will be a northeasterly breeze that will make it feel like the low to mid 30s at daybreak, dress warm! Monday will be warmer than Sunday, with temperatures warming to the upper 50s at lunchtime as the northeasterly breeze sticks around. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 5:30AM I 1.6′ 11:58AM I 8.0′ 5:46PM

Our gradual warm up begins on Tuesday, with temperatures close to 50 degrees at daybreak. We’ll see a slight chance of showers for our southern areas building north late. Highs will be in the mid 60s, still a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Mid to upper 60s will be our highs for Wednesday and Thursday, with a better chance of rain on Wednesday. If you have travel plans before Thanksgiving, it is always a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to get on the road! Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s.

A cold front should move in on Friday, brining another chance of rain with it. Cooler air filters in behind it with highs back in the mid 60s for the weekend with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

