Community in Savannah celebrates the Centennial of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj

(BAPS North American Headquarters)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Savannah on Sunday, Nov. 13 to commemorate the life of the late Hindu spiritual leader, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Born in 1921, Pramukh Swami Maharaj served as the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for over 65 years until his passing in 2016.

The theme of the centennial celebration centered on three qualities that Pramukh Swami Maharaj consistently exemplified: humility, universal love, and sincere faith in God.

This centennial celebration was one of hundreds of such events taking place not only across North America, but also in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, eventually culminating in a final, month-long, grand celebration in India in December, which is expected to be attended by millions of devotees and well-wishers from around the world.

For more information about the life and work of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, please visit www.pramukhswami.org.

