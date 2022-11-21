Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-30s to lower-40s for most. We’ll continue tracking increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

There’s still a small chance we could see a few rogue showers around the middle of the day, but highs should reach into the upper-50s to lower-60s by that afternoon. Throughout next week, temperatures will begin gradually increasing each afternoon through Thursday.

However, rain chances will increase by midweek as our next system moves in from the southwest. Throughout the week, I’ll look for the highest rain chances to be on Tuesday. Then, these will begin to decrease slightly heading into the rest of the week until next weekend.

Right now, For your Thanksgiving day, I’ll look for a 10% chance of rain with a high temp around 68 degrees. Which is slightly above average for this time of the year.

