Georgia gas prices lower as holiday travelers head to the pumps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving week is one of the biggest travel times of the year. Whether you’re flying or driving, there is always a bill to pay.

According to the most recent report by AAA, gas prices in Georgia are actually dropping as Thanksgiving travel is ramping up. And if you fill up here before you hit the road, you’ll be paying about ten cents less per gallon than you did at the same time last year.

AAA’s latest data shows that as of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $3.11.

Last year, that was $3.24.

While those prices are lower, some of the drivers I caught up with today still consider the prices to be high and have factored them into their Thanksgiving travel plans.

“I always have to budget out how much I think I’m going to pay in gas. And obviously since it’s been fluctuating a lot, that’s gotten a lot higher to do, and it’s gotten more expensive,” said Dustin Delgross, who is driving from Florida to Virginia.

“I used to have an RV, so we sold that. That was a little expensive,” said Jim Munyan, who is driving from Florida to New Jersey.

Though gas prices are dropping right now in Georgia, GasBuddy predicts that nationally, Thanksgiving gas prices will be the highest they’ve ever been.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.