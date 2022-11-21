SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - College basketball’s so-called “Feast Week” is filled with a plethora of holiday tournaments across the country this week.

You don’t have to travel far to check out one of those tipping off this week. Enmarket Arena is hosting the first ever Hostilo Hoops Community Classic.

A three-day women’s tournament tips off Monday, followed by three days of Men’s action on Friday.

General manager of Enmarket Arena, Monty Jones, joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what to expect from the first ever basketball tournament at the arena.

For schedules and tickets, go to https://enmarketarena.com/hhcclassic/.

