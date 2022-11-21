How to make mac & cheese for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are continuing our Thanksgiving cooking series, where members of the WTOC team have been stop by our Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes.

Shea Schrader shows us how she makes her mac and cheese!

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

7 cups of elbows or shells

1 tbsp salt

½ cup of your choice of three cheeses- I chose cheddar, gruyere, and gouda

2 cups of regular cream

½ cup flour (optional)

2 tbsp butter

2 tsp butter

½ cup Panko bread crumsb

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit. In a large pot, bring water to a rolling boil. Cook pasta until it’s ALMOST al dente- but not fully. Once pasta is cooked, remove from heat. Set aside a little of the pasta water. In a separate bowl, break up or shred your cheeses. Soft cheeses melt easier and can be broken up, while hard cheeses will need to be grated. In another large pot, combine 1/8 cup of pasta water, cream, cheese, and butter over medium heat. Stir occasionally until melted together. Once the sauce is melted together, add the pasta in and stir. (Optional) We’re going for a medium-thick consistency. If the sauce seems a little runny, add ½ a cup of flour and stir until there’s no bumps. Place the mac & cheese in an 8x10 baking pan. In a separate bowl, combine a half a cup of Panko bread crumbs and 2 tsp melted butter. Mix well. Add bread crumbs to the top of the mac and cheese in the baking pan. Spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until the bread crumbs are golden brown. Enjoy!

