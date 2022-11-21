Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night.

Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to assist in firefighting efforts, including the Hinesville Fire Department.

WTOC spoke with a man claiming to be the homeowner, and he says parts of the home are around 300 years old, and the home is a total loss.

This is a developing situation, stay with WTOC for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.
Candlelight vigil held for Quinton Simon at babysitter’s home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Woman taken to hospital after crash with semi on Hwy 80
Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.

Latest News

Vidalia Fire Department
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire
Rincon Christmas parade
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
Lee Academy vs Thomas Heyward
Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.