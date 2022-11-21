Local business smashes stress and raises funds for Renegade Paws Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t heard of a smash room- it’s a business that allows people to come in, get dressed in protective gear, and smash breakable items like plates, bottles, and mugs.

It’s a newer type of business, and there’s one in Savannah.

Sunday afternoon, managers wanted to give back to the community that’s helped them get off the ground. People in Savannah were able to literally smash things to pieces Sunday- all in good fun, and all for a good cause.

Smithereens Smash Room in Downtown Savannah held a fundraiser Sunday for Renegade Paws Rescue, a local nonprofit animal rescue.

People were able to give donations, participate in a raffle for dog-themed gift baskets- and of course, break things in the smash room.

Tiffany Noell, business director for Smithereens, says the fundraiser gives people an opportunity to relieve stress while also knowing they’re doing some good.

“People come here and they are so stressed or they have trauma that they’re working through, or they’re just in a bad mood, and they leave just feeling so much better. Like sometimes physically, you can see the difference. So we kind of think of it as a place of healing a joy in an odd way, and we want to kind of spread that love to some of the nonprofits that are in town as well,” said Noell.

A portion of the proceeds from Smithereens sales also went towards Renegade Paws Rescue.

Noell also adds that this is the first fundraiser that Smithereens has held- but it won’t be their last. They’re going to aim to hold a fundraiser like this once a month from now on.

