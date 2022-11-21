SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Making shrimp and grits with Chef Michelle Moore from the Plant Riverside Entertainment District.

Southern Stone Ground Grits Yield: 3.5 quarts

1 oz. or 2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, cubed

¼ cup Shallots, minced

1 cup Shaved Corn

2 sprigs thyme, picked, chopped

1 Tablespoons Garlic Cloves, minced

3 quarts Chicken Broth

1 ½ cups Heavy Cream

3 cups Yellow or White Stone Ground Grits

2 ½ cups Grated Parmesan

½ cup Unsalted Butter, cubed, reserve for the end, stir into grits

2 Tablespoons Salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Procedure:

1. Place a large pot over medium high heat and add the butter to the pot, allow the butter to melt completely.

2. Add the shallots, corn and garlic and thyme to the pot and sauté until the shallots are translucent.

3. Immediately add the chicken broth and cream to the pot, and bring to a boil.

4. Slowly whisk in the grits into the boiling liquid.

5. Once the grits are completely added to the pot you can lower the heat to a low flame and allow the grits to cook for the next 30 minutes. (Stir continuously).

6. Remove the grits from the heat and stir in the salt, pepper, butter & parmesan cheese.

Note: these grits will thicken slightly over time, if they need to be thinned out, do so with hot water or cream, not more stock.

The easiest way to prepare shrimp and grits is to make the sauce on the side. Sauté your shrimp and add in the sauce. Using this method will produce a fresher product for guests to enjoy!

Shrimp Gravy Yield: 2 quarts

1-ounce Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2-ounce Shallots, minced

1 ½ Tablespoons Garlic cloves, minced

4-ounce Red Bell Pepper, seeded, small dice

1-pound 5x6 Tomatoes, small dice

1 each Bay Leaf

¼ Tablespoon Paprika

¼ ounce Blackening Seasoning, I use Chef Paul Prudhomme Magic Seasoning Blend, Blackened Redfish Magic

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ Tablespoon Black Pepper

2 oz. Chicken Stock

2 ½ oz. Water

¼ quart Heavy Cream

10 ounces Unsalted Butter

Cornstarch Slurry (2 ½ ounce Cornstarch mixed with 7 oz. Water)

Procedure:

1. Heat a large stock pot over medium high heat and add the oil to the pot.

2. Add the shallots, peppers, garlic and sauté until the shallots are translucent.

3. Add the tomatoes, bay leaves, salt, pepper, paprika, and blackening spice and sauté for four minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften.

4. Once the tomatoes are soft, add the water, and cream to the pot. Immediately bring the liquid to a boil then lower to a simmer.

To create a Cornstarch Slurry . In a medium mixing bowl with a whisk add 2 ½ ounce Cornstarch mixed with 7 oz. Water. You will need to add the cornstarch first then the water. Whisk until completely combined without any lumps.

Mix the corn starch slurry into the simmering liquid, and allow to return to a simmer, this should take about 3 minutes to recover the temperature. Allow for the liquid to simmer for 2 minutes longer.

Remove the pot from the heat and whisk in the butter. The sauce is now ready to use!

Cooking the Shrimp

½ lb. 21/25 tail-on shrimp

1 oz. Olive Oil

1 oz. sliced scallions

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 oz. Shrimp Gravy

Procedure:

1. Heat a medium size sauté pan over medium heat. When pan is hot, add the olive oil.

2. In a medium size bowl Toss ½ pound of the shrimp pieces in the salt and pepper.

3. Sauté the shrimp in a large hot sauté pan with the olive oil.

4. When the shrimp are almost cooked remove the pan from the heat and ladle 4 ounces of the shrimp and gravy sauce into the sauté pan. Stir to coat.

5. Add the sliced green onions.

6. The shrimp are ready to serve. Place shrimp gravy with shrimp on top of the grits. Garnish with sliced scallions.

