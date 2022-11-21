Sky Cams
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire

Vidalia Fire Department
Vidalia Fire Department(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Fifteen families are displaced Sunday after an apartment complex fire in Vidalia.

Vidalia Fire officials say a fire broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at the Raymonia Apartment Complex on Easter Drive.

The Red Cross is working to find temporary housing for those affected.

One person was hospitalized as a result of the fire, but everyone did evacuate safely, according to Vidalia Fire officials.

The Lyons Fire Department also assisted with firefighting efforts.

