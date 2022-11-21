Recommendations for staying healthy over the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you are preparing for family get togethers this week, the Coastal Health District has some reminders to keep you healthy over the holiday.

There are three raspatory illnesses going around right now in the community - of course we still have COVID lingering, but also rising cases of the flu and the concern of RSV.

Of those three, the highest transmission currently is the flu and the state of Georgia has one of the highest rates across the country right now.

Health experts recommend getting the flu shot to help protect you

However, when it comes to RSV, there is no vaccine. Since that virus can be so serious in young children, experts recommend staying home this holiday if you know you are coughing, sneezing or having any other symptoms.

“Everybody wants to hold babies, everybody wants to love and kiss on babies but right now might not be a great idea because it is hard to know if you are sick, some people may not have symptoms yet so I would recommend protecting the young babies and infants right now because RSV is certainly not a disease you want them to get,” said Dr. Chris Rustin with the Chatham County Health Department.

And when it comes to COVID, numbers are low in the community but the virus is not gone.

Experts recommend taking a rapid at home COVID test a few hours before heading to your Thanksgiving meal.

Remember, you can go to any of the health department locations across the Coastal Empire to get free at home rapid tests.

We have a full list of locations here.

