Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah.

The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site.

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday.

Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s, spoke about why this store is so different compared to the others.

“This is a brand new prototype we’re doing. This is a Lowcountry vernacular architectural style. We’ve done lime-washed brick and we’ve got brackets,” Greg Parker said.

There will eventually be a Chick-Fila and Starbucks at the site in 2023.

