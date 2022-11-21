Saving money on holiday travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving plans. One of the areas we are keeping a close eye on this year is the gas prices.

This year, Gasbuddy expects that gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they have been ever – but that is not the case in Georgia. We have some of the lowest gas prices in the country.

The average in Savannah is around $3.18 – those prices at the pump this year are even lower this Thanksgiving than they were last year for the turkey holiday.

But other places around the country are seeing record high prices, but here in Georgia is $3.10

The Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy says be sure to plan out your route before you leave so you know where is best to stop for gas.

“If you need to fill your tank, if you are on the move, shop around, use an app like Gasbuddy or Google or Waze to find those low prices, if you are heading out of the state make sure you are aware of prices down the road, you might want to fill up before you leave Georgia or while you are entering Georgia for those out of the area,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

He also recommends signing up for a loyalty program which could save you three to five cents a gallon. Also, slowing down just a couple of miles per hour on the highway can boost your fuel efficiency and save you 25 to 50 cents a gallon.

Be safe on your travels and expect peak travel times to be Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.