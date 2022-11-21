Sky Cams
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway

Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night.

Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure was fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway.

Multiple fire agencies responded to assist in firefighting efforts, including the Hinesville Fire Department.

WTOC spoke with a man claiming to be the homeowner, and he says parts of the home are around 300 years old, and the home is a total loss.

This is a developing situation, stay with WTOC for the latest updates.

Lee Academy vs Thomas Heyward