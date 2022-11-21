Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hilton Head restaurant

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry holiday tradition that brings hundreds of people together every year is hoping for one of their best Thanksgivings yet.

Hudson’s Thanksgiving community dinner on Hilton Head has been going on for more than two decades. It’s an event the restaurant’s president tells me really shows what this community is all about.

“We have a waitlist of 150 volunteers right now, which just speaks to the fabric of the community that we live in,” Andrew Carmines said.

He’s expecting to feed about 1,400 people a delicious and free thanksgiving meal this year. They ask those who are able to donate to the nonprofits on site in order to help this community even more, as this Lowcountry holiday tradition has hoped to make a big impact from its simple beginnings.

“There was an article in the newspaper that said lonely locals have no place to go on Thanksgiving, and my dad and Gloria and Allen LaCoe saw that article and said you know what we really should do something. My dad said I’ll offer up my restaurant and the LaCoes said, well we’ll go to the church and do a fundraiser for the amount to cover the food and it’s worked that way for the last 24 years,” Carmines said.

Carmines said that the doors will open at 10:45 a.m. Thanksgiving morning so if you want to be in that first batch of about 150 folks into the restaurant to get some of that food, you might have to show up just a little bit before then.

