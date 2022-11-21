Traveling begins for Thanksgiving holiday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Throughout the week leading up to the holiday, folks are coming through airports, like the Hilton Head Island Airport, across the country. On Monday, these passengers saw traffic along their journey and not at their destination.

“It was very crowded, especially we came through Charlotte which had a lot of traffic there.”

The Hilton Head Island Airport, a slightly different story as the experience here is far less crowded, especially this early in the week.

“I thought it would be easier and my son actually booked the ticket for us so it was easier,” traveler Anne Mulshenock said.

Other passengers, like this family say the Monday flight has financial benefits.

“Oh, it was strictly what worked out with the pricing, we were planning on coming Tuesday or Wednesday but this was the best flight we could find.”

While the reason they chose to fly today may be different from family to family, the reason they chose to fly at all is as constant as the meal that’ll be on their tables come Thursday.

“My son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren live here and my other son who lives in Jacksonville will come up on Thanksgiving and we’ll all celebrate together.”

Through packed airports or peaceful ones, the values of those traveling align with family being what they’re thankful for.

“It’s wonderful, one of our most cherished times. We look forward to it every year.”

