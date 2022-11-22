Sky Cams
3 officers arrested after altercation involving inmate at Camden County Jail

Camden County Adult Detention Center(kytv)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three officers after an altercation involving an inmate on Sept 3.

Braxton Massey was employed for six months, Mason Garrick for 18 months, and Ryan Biegel for 3 years with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex and charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

Their employment was terminated with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrest. The other two employees involved face disciplinary actions resulting from findings of the internal investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

“I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred. The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Jim Proctor said.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigaiton, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Camden County Jail on Sept. 3.  Hobbs was placed in an isolation cell and while attempting to take Hobbs out of the jail cell, Garrick, Biegel, and Massey struck Hobbs multiple times, causing injury to Hobbs.

