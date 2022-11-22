Sky Cams
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bond hearing for Leilani Simon who is accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

One day before the Thanksgiving holiday which Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said she doesn’t deserve to celebrate.

Leilani reported Quinton missing from their home on Buckhalter Road back on Oct. 5. His disappearance has had people in the community and around the country emotional and wanting justice for the toddler.

Tuesday, justice felt a step a closer some when Leilani was arrested facing charges of concealing a death, false statements, false report of a crime, and murder.

Chatham County Police, deputies, Department of Natural Resources and FBI agents searched a landfill off of Little Neck Road for a month. Friday, they found what they believe to be Quinton’s remains according to Chief Hadley.

“From A to Z, we were 100 percent committed to bringing justice for Quinton. And to appreciate the amount of human effort, the amount of human emotion that goes in to a case like this and to appreciate, hopefully, that this comes to a conclusion in terms of a conviction and things of that nature, you have a lot of emotions about that,” Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Law enforcement say they are waiting on DNA results to confirm the remains are Quinton’s.

We’ve heard several times about how extensive and exhausting this search was for law enforcement.

WTOC spoke to a man who served in the military and assisted with an extensive search for a baby in a landfill in Chicago. He explains just how grueling the search for Quinton’s remains must’ve been for law enforcement from his experience.

