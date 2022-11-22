Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
A Vidalia apartment complex was damaged in a fire.
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen