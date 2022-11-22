Sky Cams
Georgia GOP will appeal Saturday early voting ruling

The state’s nationally watched U.S. Senate runoff will be held Dec. 6
Counties in Georgia can offer early voting on November 26th in the state's senate runoff election.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Republican Party has announced its intent to appeal Monday’s ruling that effectively will allow Saturday early voting in the state’s hugely important U.S. senate runoff.

The actual appeal has not yet been filed. Once the appeal is filed, it will head to the Georgia Supreme Court.

On Monday, Georgia’s Court of Appeals denied a motion to delay early in-person voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving throughout the state.

The Attorney General’s office filed the motion Monday morning but it was denied by the evening hours.

Early voting for the runoff is required from Nov. 28 until Dec 2. But state law doesn’t allow a Saturday early voting option if it follows a Thursday or Friday state holiday. The weekend before the election is also off-limits.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had issued guidance saying state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday.

Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued the state, arguing early voting should be allowed that day.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

