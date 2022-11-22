Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol along with the Pooler Police Department kicked off their ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign Tuesday.

Parents are asked to make sure their child’s safety seats are correctly installed before starting their trip.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down and put down their phone. One officer who was recently in a crash stated how his seat belt saved his life.

“I was headed to an accident traffic meeting from here in Pooler and I was in my patrol car and I was going the speed limit thankfully and you know I anticipated the crash and so I tried to avoid it and in doing so me wearing my seat belt when my vehicle went to spin kept me in my seat,” Pooler Police Department LT. Victor Tyson said.

The NHTSA estimates seat belts have saved more than 100,000 lives in the last 10 years but seat belts can only work when they are used.

