Hilton Head residents will choose new mayor during runoff election

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island voters will select their next mayor in a runoff election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at all the regular polling locations.

If you voted in the general election – you will go to the same place Tuesday to cast your ballot.

The runoff race is the only thing on the ballot Tuesday. Voters will choose either JoAnn Orischak and Alan Perry to be the next mayor of Hilton Head Island.

