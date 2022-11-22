Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season.

The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.

WTOC showed you the market opening in its new venue this year behind the Visit Statesboro Welcome Center. It gives shoppers and vendors a covered shaded space versus the previous spot in a parking lot downtown.

Market organizers say they saw more shoppers, new vendors, and more business this season than before. Tuesday’s Lantern market also brings one-time vendors who bring baked goods and more that folks might get for Thursday.

