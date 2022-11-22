Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season.

The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.

WTOC showed you the market opening in its new venue this year behind the Visit Statesboro Welcome Center. It gives shoppers and vendors a covered shaded space versus the previous spot in a parking lot downtown.

Market organizers say they saw more shoppers, new vendors, and more business this season than before. Tuesday’s Lantern market also brings one-time vendors who bring baked goods and more that folks might get for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

Latest News

Windsor Forest
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
THE News at 6
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon