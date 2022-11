Making Pumpkin Pie French Toast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Don’t have plans or maybe just don’t want to cook a meal for Thanksgiving?

Plant Riverside has you covered. WTOC learned how to cook up a special treat that will be featured at their Thanksgiving Brunch.

French Toast Batter

1 cup Pumpkin Puree

2cup Heavy Whipping Cream

2 cup Eggs

1 Tbsp Sugar

1/4 Tsp Cinnamon

Maple Cream:

2 oz Maple Syrup

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Toppings:

Candied Pecans

Brioche Bread:

1 Loaf

