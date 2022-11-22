Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

Gary Kocher
Gary Kocher(Rincon Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter.

Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department.

Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in St. Petersburg, Florida. He moved to Rincon in 1986 and started volunteering with the Rincon Fire Department in July 1987.

Kocher won multiple awards for his service such as Firefighter of the year.

Rincon Engine 1 was dedicated to Kocher for his 35 years of service to the community and leadership ability to the new firefighters in the Rincon Fire Department.

Gary Kocher
Gary Kocher(Rincon Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
A Vidalia apartment complex was damaged in a fire.
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street

Latest News

2022 Holiday Guide
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway