Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter.

Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department.

Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in St. Petersburg, Florida. He moved to Rincon in 1986 and started volunteering with the Rincon Fire Department in July 1987.

Kocher won multiple awards for his service such as Firefighter of the year.

Rincon Engine 1 was dedicated to Kocher for his 35 years of service to the community and leadership ability to the new firefighters in the Rincon Fire Department.

Gary Kocher (Rincon Fire Department)

