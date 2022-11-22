Sky Cams
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District.

One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving.

It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds the first day and every day for two weeks during this festival.

