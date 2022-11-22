Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Tech Film Classes

Sky Cams
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of a new career could be just a few clicks away.

Students interested in film or TV production careers can take one of their first courses through Ogeechee Tech.

“Lights, camera, action”. Those words can the start of a career in film or television production. Starting in January, Ogeechee Tech will offer an online course in partnership with the Georgia Film Consortium.

“We’re having an Introduction to Film Post-Production course that allows students to get their foot in the door to get familiar with the kinds of programs producers use in post-production work,” Sean Payne said.

The Georgia Film Academy intro course helps students achieve industry certification in a shorter time period compared to a four year college degree.

“So, if you’re interested in starting a career in film, it gives you the opportunity to do that without having to travel to a major agency or a production site.”

Payne says it wasn’t long ago that careers like this meant moving to Hollywood or New York City. But the industry now brings more and more production to Georgia.

“With Savannah and Atlanta, between the two there’s a ton of filming that’s happening.”

He says they’re approaching capacity for their allotted spaces in the class, but they’ll request more if they need them helping students move a step closer to being Skilled to Work.

