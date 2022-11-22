Trial date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back.

It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed.

The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage prior to the 2019 incident in Beaufort.

The lawsuit names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store.

The trial was originally set to begin Monday, Jan. 9 but has been delayed.

According to the court filing, a new trial date has not been determined yet.

