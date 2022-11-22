Warmer today, slight rain chances ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our gradual warm up begins on Today, with temperatures close to 50 degrees at daybreak, about ten degrees warmer than yesterday!

Getting a run or walk in this morning! Temperatures are warmer than yesterday! pic.twitter.com/BzZbK1WJQY — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 22, 2022

Some inland areas are still in the 40s, so grab a jacket on the way out! We’ll see a slight chance of showers, but this will mainly be near the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, still a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Morning temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s at daybreak. A few scattered showers will be around on what is a very busy travel day. Although heavy rain isn’t expected, a few damp spots on the roads could briefly slowly down.

Mid to upper 60s will be our highs for Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for a few scattered light showers remains in the forecast for Thanksgiving, but it shouldn’t ruin any plans! The chance for rain does increase slightly late Thursday into Friday.

A cold front is set to move in on Friday, bringing another chance of rain with it. Ahead of this front, afternoon highs will make it to the lower 70s. Another batch of rain is possible Saturday into Sunday morning, some thunder is even possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend, with just slight rain chances. That makes for decent weather to set up outdoor decorations!

Cooler mornings return next week with lows back in the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

