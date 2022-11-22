Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The two people were killed in a helicopter crash.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties and watched WBTV as a child. His career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before he came back home to the Charlotte area.

He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and the two have four children together.

Tayag came to WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

He had been a pilot for more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

“Tragically there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

Latest News

Georgia gas prices lower as holiday travelers head to the pumps
Georgia gas prices lower as holiday travelers head to the pumps
Georgia gas prices lower as holiday travelers head to the pumps
Mallory Beach
Trial date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department
Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign begins
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested