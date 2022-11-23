14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 volunteers will be serving up a meal Wednesday to more than 3,000 community members in need this Thanksgiving.

But the the 14th annual Feed the Hungry event is more than just a hot meal.

The will have an empowerment zone with more than 20 vendors made up of companies who are hiring and job training opportunities.

There will also be a healthy living zone with everything from health screenings to Zumba to healthy cooking demonstrations.

They will also be giving away 1500 turkeys and have an undercover angel giving away cash and prizes to help those in need this holiday.

Representative Carl Gilliard who founded the organization says seeing 3,000 people from all different backgrounds coming to sit around the table and enjoy the day together is really what it is all about.

“And now it is a transition of peace and coming back together like families used to, neighbors used to, they didn’t see parties and they didn’t see democrat or republican, they just saw people coming together so we are going to serve this hope in a mighty way this Wednesday and serve it real good on a plate,” Gilliard said.

If you are interested, it is all happening at the Windsor Forest Community Center on Briarcliff Circle on the Southside of Savannah.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday but organizers suggest getting there early to get in line because they are expecting thousands of people.

Anyone is welcome to attend, if you have never been before it is quite a sight to see everything they have going on.

