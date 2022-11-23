Alan Perry wins Hilton Head Island mayoral runoff election

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Voters on Hilton Head Island have selected Alan Perry as their new mayor.

Unofficial election results from Tuesday’s runoff show Alan Perry with 56% of the vote while JoAnn Orischak had about 44% of the vote.

WTOC did a one-on-one interview with Alan Perry before the runoff election.

Back in November, neither candidates cleared the 50% percent majority mark which is why the race went to a runoff.

