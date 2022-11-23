Alan Perry wins Hilton Head Island mayoral runoff election
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Voters on Hilton Head Island have selected Alan Perry as their new mayor.
Unofficial election results from Tuesday’s runoff show Alan Perry with 56% of the vote while JoAnn Orischak had about 44% of the vote.
WTOC did a one-on-one interview with Alan Perry before the runoff election.
Back in November, neither candidates cleared the 50% percent majority mark which is why the race went to a runoff.
