Bond hearing for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon, the Chatham County woman now charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, will appear in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

The 22-year-old is being held behind bars on several charges connected to her son Quinton’s disappearance and death.

The hearing is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Quinton Simon’s disappearance garnered national attention and left many anxious for justice.

Police arrested Leilani Monday after uncovering human remains in a Chatham County landfill.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they are still waiting on DNA results to confirm the remains are Quinton’s, but they believe they are.

