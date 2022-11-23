City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season.

According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

People can park in any city-owned parking garage all day on Dec. 9-11.

City-owned garages:

Bryan Street Garage - 100 E. Bryan St.

Liberty Street Garage - 401 W. Liberty St.

Robinson Street Garage - 132 Montgomery St.

State Street Garage - 100 E. State St.

Whitaker Street Garage - 7 Whitaker St.

Eastern Wharf Garage - 301 Passage Way

