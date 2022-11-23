Sky Cams
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages

(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season.

According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.

People can park in any city-owned parking garage all day on Dec. 9-11.

City-owned garages:

  • Bryan Street Garage - 100 E. Bryan St.
  • Liberty Street Garage - 401 W. Liberty St.
  • Robinson Street Garage - 132 Montgomery St.
  • State Street Garage - 100 E. State St.
  • Whitaker Street Garage - 7 Whitaker St.
  • Eastern Wharf Garage - 301 Passage Way

