Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Georgia State Patrol, the 102 hour period for holiday traffic starts just after 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening will be one of the busiest stretches of the long weekend. Troopers urge drivers to slow down, sober up, and focus their attention on the road.

They anticipate more traffic this Thanksgiving compared to the past few as concerns over Covid-19 have decreased and more families will get together again. State patrol says they’ll be out in force this weekend looking for the drivers who’re speeding, driving drunk, or distracted by their phones.

They urge people to think twice about getting behind the wheel when they’re overly tired and sleepy. They say they need drivers to be focused for a safe holiday season

“We ask people to follow the general rules of don’t text and drive, don’t follow too close. Everybody’s got to get to their destination. We want them to get there safely,” said SFC Richard Sikes with Georgia State Patrol.

Georgia State Patrol says the Thanksgiving travel period ends at midnight Sunday.

He says GSP urges everyone to take extra care on the roads...following the law yourself, but also keeping an eye out for the drivers around you too.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
THE News at 5:30
New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall
Thanksgiving shoppers
Hilton Head grocery store prepares for last minute Thanksgiving shoppers
New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall
New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall