Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Georgia State Patrol, the 102 hour period for holiday traffic starts just after 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening will be one of the busiest stretches of the long weekend. Troopers urge drivers to slow down, sober up, and focus their attention on the road.

They anticipate more traffic this Thanksgiving compared to the past few as concerns over Covid-19 have decreased and more families will get together again. State patrol says they’ll be out in force this weekend looking for the drivers who’re speeding, driving drunk, or distracted by their phones.

They urge people to think twice about getting behind the wheel when they’re overly tired and sleepy. They say they need drivers to be focused for a safe holiday season

“We ask people to follow the general rules of don’t text and drive, don’t follow too close. Everybody’s got to get to their destination. We want them to get there safely,” said SFC Richard Sikes with Georgia State Patrol.

Georgia State Patrol says the Thanksgiving travel period ends at midnight Sunday.

He says GSP urges everyone to take extra care on the roads...following the law yourself, but also keeping an eye out for the drivers around you too.

