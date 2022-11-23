Hilton Head grocery store prepares for last minute Thanksgiving shoppers

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - As folks come in for holiday classics, the big question at grocery stores around the country is supply and the Piggly Wiggly at Coligny has the answer last minute shoppers are looking for.

”We have enough turkeys or turkey breasts and we have our local seafood which is always a good filler and people think about that as well for their different meals,” Piggly Wiggly Owner David Martin said.

Being on Hilton Head Island, this grocery store has a more touristy customer base than most, with some folks saying they brought the bigger items with them.

”We brought turkey, we brought ham, we brought macaroni, sweet potatoes, collard greens, turnip greens, all of that,” Shopper Herman Lane said.

Because of that, every customer cart is different as a wide variety of needs come through.

“It’s almost like a mini summer right in the middle of Thanksgiving because they’re going to get their cocktails and their beers and stuff, but they’re also doing traditional as well and they’re also looking at pricing.”

He says that comes in the form of inflation, which is affecting every festive checkout.

”There’s a lot of different sectors and categories that are up 12, 14, 15 percent, some things are pretty steady but across the board it’s probably up six or eight percent.”

Despite the higher prices the holiday spirit is flying off shelves, as Martin tells me locals have come thru to pickup large grocery loads for donation throughout the week.

”I just see the generosity all around and it’s just a warming feeling to know that this is a great little town.”

