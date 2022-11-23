Sky Cams
Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens’ December Nights and Holidays Lights event is back!

And this year, you will be able to look at the lights by walking through the gardens again. That’s after the event had been drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the holiday lights will span nearly five acres and Santa Claus will be there every night! The event kicks off this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. It will continue every weekend in December as well as the week before Christmas.

Tickets are only available on their website. They are $15 dollars each.

Children 3 and under get in for free.

