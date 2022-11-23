How to make tomato grits casserole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We on our final day of our Thanksgiving cooking series, you’ve seen several members of the WTOC team stop by our Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 1/4 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup quick cooking grits

1/2 cup and 1 tablespoon butter

1 can of diced green onions

1 (6 oz) garlic cheese roll

2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 (10 oz) can of Rotel tomatoes

2 lightly beaten eggs

4 oz cubed processed cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

In a saucepan, bring the water and milk to a boil. Add the salt and slowly add the grits and return to a boil, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Reduce the heat, cover, and cook for 3 minutes. While stirring the grits add the butter and stir until butter is melted. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the grits are thick and creamy. Remove from heat and set aside.

Using a skillet, saute the onions in the remaining tablespoon of butter for 1 minute. Add the garlic cheese, 1/2 cup cheddar, and onions to grits and stir until the cheese is melted. Add the tomatoes and mix well. Stir in the beaten eggs. Pour the grits into a greased 8x11x2-inch casserole and bake for 40 minutes. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the casserole for the last 5 minutes of cooking time.

